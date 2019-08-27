Chartered plane crash-lands in Aligarh, six on board safe

aligarh

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:19 IST

An eight-seater chartered plane crashed while landing near Dhanipur airstrip here on Tuesday morning, with all six people on board escaping unhurt.

The plane was bringing technicians and some equipment for repair of an aircraft at the air training centre here from Delhi when the incident occurred, said officials.

It crash-landed on a farm area after getting entangled with a high tension electricity line. The six people in the plane included Kishore Kumar and Deepak Singh (the pilots) and Ram Prakash Gupta, Prabhat Dwivedi, Anand Kumar and Kartik Kumar (maintenance engineers).

Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh ordered a probe into the incident.

“It was an eight-seater private plane of a company having its workshop and training centre here. The plane was coming from Delhi. Besides two pilots, there were four engineers coming for maintenance work. It appears that the pilot lost the exact location of the airstrip, which is being extended,” said the district magistrate.

“The plane appeared to have got entangled in a high tension electricity line and fell on the farm area near the airstrip. The landing went wrong and the plane slid on the ground. The friction caused fire but those in the plane moved out safely,” informed Singh.

The plane was burnt due to friction with the ground, but the fuel tank did not catch fire. Fire tenders were called in and the blaze was doused, he added.

“A probe has been ordered into the incident. It would be conducted by city magistrate,” said Singh.

It is feared that the pilot might have judged the extension as the main airstrip. The incident created panic and senior authorities rushed to the spot under Gandhi Nagar police station of Aligarh.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:19 IST