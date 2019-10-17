Kashmiri students at AMU stage protest

aligarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:38 IST

A few Kashmiri students staged a protest at AMU’s Bab-e-Syed Gate on Thursday to express anguish over the situation in the Valley following revocation of special status to J&K.

The protest was led by AMUSU former vice-president Sajjad Subhan Rathar. He sat on hunger strike, but was removed from the spot by the AMU administration.

On Wednesday, Kashmiri students at AMU had given a call for boycott of Sir Syed Day celebrations. However, the impact of boycott was not that evident and celebrations went off peacefully.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai denied any boycott by Kashmiri students and said the protest by a handful of students had no impact.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:38 IST