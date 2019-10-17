e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Kashmiri students at AMU stage protest

aligarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A few Kashmiri students staged a protest at AMU’s Bab-e-Syed Gate on Thursday to express anguish over the situation in the Valley following revocation of special status to J&K.

The protest was led by AMUSU former vice-president Sajjad Subhan Rathar. He sat on hunger strike, but was removed from the spot by the AMU administration.

On Wednesday, Kashmiri students at AMU had given a call for boycott of Sir Syed Day celebrations. However, the impact of boycott was not that evident and celebrations went off peacefully.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai denied any boycott by Kashmiri students and said the protest by a handful of students had no impact.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:38 IST

top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News