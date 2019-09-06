Kashmiri students show-caused for protest at AMU

aligarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:48 IST

Four students, including three from J&K, were served show- cause notices for allegedly organising unlawful assembly and taking out a procession at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) without prior permission from authorities.

The action came after a group of students on Thursday staged a protest against “communication blackout and travel restrictions” in J&K for the last one month.

Three PhD scholars (Kashmiri students) Sajjad Ahmad Dar, Shafat Maqbool, Majid Hussain Butt and Mohd Khalid (non-Kashmiri student pursuing M Sc were served notice and asked to reply within 48 hours, informed Shafey Kidwai, spokesperson for AMU.

“The show-cause notices were served because these students organised unlawful assembly and took out a protest march on the AMU campus without permission on Thursday. Though the protest was peaceful, it was without prior permission and as such cognizance was taken and proctor Afifullah Khan issued show-cause notices,” informed Kidwai.

The students said the “communication blackout” in J&K was not allowing them to stay in touch with their family members in the Valley.

Both male and female students took out a march and reached ‘Bab-e-Syed’ gate of AMU with placards, seeking removal of travel and communication restrictions, which were imposed after scrapping of Article 370.

Calling for resolution of Kashmir issue, the students demanded fulfillment of promises made by former prime minister late Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kashmiri students at AMU complained that most of them had no contact with their family members since August 5.

“August 4 was the last time we managed to talk to our family members in Kashmir and there has been a communication blackout for the past one month,” said a girl student.

M Salman Imtiaz, former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) extended support to the Kashmiri students but requested them to maintain calm and fight for their rights in a peaceful way and by democratic means.

“There are nearly 1,100 Kashmiri students at AMU but presumably only half could make it to this new academic session that began from August. Those in remote areas in the Valley were unable to turn up and re-apply for continuing their course,” said M Salman Imtiaz.

“We are extending help to these Kashmiri students including those facing financial crunch because of communication gap with their families. We hope that this clampdown ends soon so that these students can interact with their families and attend their classes,” he added.

CAPTION Kashmiri Students staging protest at ‘Bab-e-Syed’ Gate of Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 18:48 IST