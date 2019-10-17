Sir Syed had a collegial view of peaceful co-existence: Frank Islam

aligarh

“Sir Syed had a collegial and compassionate view of peaceful co-existence, collaboration and communal harmony in a pluralistic society while Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, founder of Banaras Hindu University, shared Sir Syed’s vision,” said Frank Islam, AMU alumnus and information technology entrepreneur.

He was delivering the commemoration address on the subject ‘Remembering and Building upon Sir Syed’s Legacy of Love, Learning and Light’ at AMU that celebrated the 202nd birth anniversary of its founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan with traditional fervour and gaiety on Thursday.

He pointed out that Pandit Malaviya was quoted saying that the country can gain strength and develop when our people live in mutual harmony and that India belongs to people of all faiths.

“There is no doubt that Sir Syed and Pandit Malaviya shared a spiritual bond. Sir Syed once said that he regarded both Hindus and Muslims as his two eyes,” added Islam.

“Sir Syed founded the Mahommedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College, which later became AMU with a focus on advancing educational interests and competencies of people,” he said.

MAO College became a university and today AMU offers over 350 full-time courses in fields like agriculture, medicine, science and engineering among other streams and draws students from all corners of India and from countries around the world, he said.

“Currently, there are almost 20,000 AMU alumni in 100 countries worldwide. I am one of them,” he pointed out.

In the welcome address, AMU vice-chancellor, Tariq Mansoor said, “In view of Sir Syed’s vision, the university has started a number of courses in emerging areas such as M Tech (biomedical engineering), M Tech (solar and renewable energy), MBA (hospital administration), MBA (Islamic banking and finance) and a PG diploma course in Muslim chaplaincy.”

The Centre for Robotic Engineering and Artificial Intelligence has been initiated and many PG Diploma seats have been converted into MD/MS seats, he said.

The trauma centre costing Rs 15 crore is fully operational and construction work for the Paramedical College and Nursing College has begun, added Mansoor.

On AMU’s commitment to environment protection, Mansoor said solar energy generation has been enhanced to 6.5 megawatt in university. He added that AMU is also partnering in the environmental protection of Taj Mahal through the department of civil engineering. The university is also collaborating for the smart-city projects of Agra, Aligarh and Bareilly.

He announced that Rs 67 crore have been sanctioned by the ministry of minority affairs for 250-bed boys and girls hostel at the Murshidabad and Malappurram centres; NHM has sanctioned Rs 28 crore for 100-bed MCH wing and Rs 4 crore for infertility unit, department of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Islam and Mansoor honoured the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies and Darul Musannefin Shibli Academy with the International and National Sir Syed Excellence Awards respectively.

The proceedings of the day began with a ‘Quran Khwani’ (Quranic recitation) after the Fajr (day break) prayer at the university mosque. The V-C with faculty members and officers of the university paid floral tribute at the mazaar (grave) of Sir Syed following the traditional ritual of ‘Chadar Poshi’.

The V-C also inaugurated ‘Exhibition of Books and Photographs’ pertaining to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan at the Sir Syed House.

On Wednesday evening, Frank Islam inaugurated Frank and Debbie Mass Communication Auditorium and Entrepreneurship Centre, department of mass communication and entrepreneurship centre, department of business administration in the AMU.

