Internally displaced persons express homesickness amid ongoing violence in Manipur

IMPHAL: Despite government initiatives to restore peace, many internally displaced persons (IDPs) have expressed deep homesickness after being away from their homes for 18 months due to ongoing violence in Manipur.

Since the violence erupted on May 3 last year, over 60,000 people have been displaced, more than 230 have been killed, over 1,500 injured, and 32 remain missing. Among the displaced, over 24,000 are children under 18 years old. According to the 2011 Census, Manipur has a population of 28.56 lakh (projected to be 36.49 lakh in 2024).

Lucky, a displaced person from Moreh currently residing at Porompat Relief Camp in Imphal East, told HT in an interview that most IDPs are satisfied with the government’s efforts. He mentioned that the government is providing necessary assistance to both IDPs and internally displaced students (IDS), including free education at nearby schools, both private and public.

“During the first few months after the violence, many children experienced severe mental trauma. They would scream and cry at night in their sleep, saying things like ‘Don’t hurt us,’ and ‘Don’t kill us,’” said Lucky, who is also the father of a seven-year-old boy.

He added that the government recently initiated peace meetings, and people are waiting for an amicable solution that will allow IDPs to return home and find mental peace. However, he emphasised that the government needs to speed up the process.

A 12-year-old girl at another relief camp in Imphal West district shared her fear: “I’m scared of loud noises, even some groups of people are having a loud chat because they remind me of the night of May 3 in Churachandpur. We were fleeing together, but my father was brutally assaulted while protecting us.”

“I miss my friends and my school in Churachandpur. I want to go back and see them, but my parents say we’ll return when normalcy is restored. I don’t know when I’ll go back to my house,” she added.

Her mother said that her daughter’s new school in Imphal provides uniforms, textbooks, and daily transportation, but the child still expresses a strong desire to return home. The mother also mentioned that the government regularly organises free health camps, including mental health awareness campaigns, which have been helpful for children, adults, and the elderly.

Maibam Kennedy, president of the All Manipur School Students' Transporter Association, told HT that the association is offering free van services for IDS whose parents were killed during the crisis. For other students, the association charges only 50% of the usual fee.

On July 6, a 36-year-old IDP from Churachandpur district was found hanged inside a government-constructed pre-fabricated house at Kwakta Sericulture Farm, Bishnupur district. His wife said that her husband, a mason by profession, may have committed suicide due to mental instability and the lack of daily work after they were displaced.

Lourembam Suresh, an IDP staying in an Imphal relief camp, said that many IDPs turn to tobacco products, including smoking and chewing tobacco, to cope with mental distress. “Personally, I’ve been smoking more since I’ve been at the relief camp. If I had a job, I might be able to cut down,” said Suresh.

Chief medical officer of Imphal East, Dr. Lourembam Indira, told HT that the crisis has led to an increase in school dropouts and substance abuse among youth, particularly IDS. Mental health experts have been visiting relief camps regularly to address these issues.

“Our survey shows a rising number of tobacco users, including students, in various relief camps. In response, the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) and the District Health Society of Imphal East launched the ‘Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0’ on October 31,” said Dr. Indira.

Deputy commissioner of Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana, told the media at Panchayat Bhavan on Thursday that the 18-month-long crisis has had severe physical and mental effects on many people. She urged relevant authorities to organise free medical and mental health awareness camps at the relief camps in Imphal East. The government has also conducted free counselling sessions, which have received positive feedback from IDPs.

As part of the government’s assistance efforts, various forms of aid, including financial support, have been provided. Recently, Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh announced ₹1,000 for each IDP for the upcoming Diwali and Ningol Chakouba festivals. Additionally, ₹1 lakh will be given to each IDP family in instalments.

Ningol Chakouba celebrated on the second day of the Manipuri lunar month "Hiyangei," is a grand festival for married women. This year, it falls on November 2. On this day, women are traditionally invited by their brothers or elders to their maternal homes for a feast, strengthening familial bonds.

When HT spoke with Bijita, an IDP at Sajiwa Relief Camp in Imphal East, she said, “I don’t want any financial assistance for Ningol Chakouba. What I want is for IDP women to be returned to their homes as a gift for Ningol Chakouba.”

“What will we do with the government’s money when both my husband’s home and my maternal home were burned down in the violence? I left my home the day after my wedding, and as a ‘ningol,’ I haven’t participated in Ningol Chakouba,” she said.

Due to the escalating violence and tension in Manipur, most festivals, including Diwali and Ningol Chakouba, have not been widely celebrated. Many IDPs are also unemployed, and there is little enthusiasm for festivals.

Susila, an IDP from Churachandpur currently staying at the Alternate Housing Complex in Langol, Imphal West, said that mental health conditions have improved for many IDPs after moving to the complex, where 269 people have been relocated.

However, Susila pointed out the ongoing issue of unemployment. “For those IDPs with government jobs, there are no issues as arrangements have been made for them. But for others, there is no income, even though the government is providing essential supplies.”

She added, “We skipped Ningol Chakouba last year, but this year, we’ve received invitations from Arambai Tengol, and we’re ready to participate.”