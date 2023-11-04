close_game
Number Theory: Should Delhi's pollution spike surprise us?

Number Theory: Should Delhi’s pollution spike surprise us?

ByAbhishek Jha
Nov 04, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Delhi's pollution levels, as measured by the average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the "severe" threshold on Saturday at 468.

Delhi’s pollution levels, as measured by the average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the “severe” threshold on November 3. According to the data at 4pm on November 3, this number was 468, which is pretty close to its maximum limit of 500. While pollution reaching very high levels around this part of the year is not surprising, one bit which is slightly counter-intuitive this year is the fact that satellite data seems to show fewer farm fires. What exactly has led to the spike in Delhi’s pollution levels? Here are four charts which try to answer this question.

    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

