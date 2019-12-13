e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Andhra Pradesh

Andhra passes Bill that hands death penalty in rape cases within 3 weeks

The proposed new law has been named the ‘Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 as a tribute to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered recently in neighbouring Telangana.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amaravati
Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed.
Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed.(AP file photo)
         

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

The proposed new law has been named the ‘Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 as a tribute to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered recently in neighbouring Telangana.

State Home Minister M Sucharita moved the Bill in the Assembly, which the ruling YSR Congress called “revolutionary.”

