TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:51 IST

A 55-year-old Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader was hacked to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district late Sunday night, the police said. This is the second murder of a TDP leader in the state within a week.

The deceased was identified as Puramsetti Ankulu, former sarpanch of Pedagarlapadu village of Dachepalle block. His body was found at an under-construction apartment complex on the outskirts of Dachepalle town.

Guntur (rural) superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told reporters on Monday that three special teams had been formed to track the perpetrater(s). “We are inquiring into all angles in the murder, including faction violence and financial disputes between Ankulu and others,” he said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that four persons might have been involved in the murder. “It came to our notice that in the past, too, Ankulu escaped a murder attempt. We are yet to trace his mobile phone, which can provide vital clues,” the SP said.

His family members told the police that Ankulu had received a call from someone at around 7pm for some discussion. “Those who called him might have killed him,” they told the police.

The police are also questioning Ankulu’s car driver and his close associates.

TDP leaders and activists assembled at the incident spot and raised slogans against the YSR Congress party government in the state for perpetrating the murder of political rivals. “It is a cold-blooded murder by YSRC leaders,” alleged former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao from the Gurajala constituency.

On Tuesday last week, another TDP leader Nandam Subbaiah was killed in Proddaturu in Kadapa district within minutes of posting comments on social media alleging irregularities in the house sites distribution programme.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday decried the murder of Ankulu in Dachepalle and condemned the alleged ‘murder politics’ being perpetrated by the ruling YSRC in order to eliminate the Opposition.

In a statement, Naidu said in the last 19 months of the Jagan regime, over 16 TDP leaders were murdered all over the state. “The murder of Subbaiah in Proddaturu and Ankulu in Dachepalle holds a mirror to the criminal intolerance of the YSRC leaders, who are not able to digest the reality when the Opposition leaders are questioning the government’s failures, corruption and negligence,” he alleged.

Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who attended the funeral of Ankulu at Pedagarlapadu village in the afternoon, alleged that there was no policing in the state to protect the lives of the people.