A kids’ musical lends a distinctive theatrical experience

art-and-culture

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:38 IST

Peppa Pig, the loveable, cheeky little piggy took Mumbai by storm with her first ever musical on the occasion of Children’s Day. The Peppa Pig Musical showcased the world of Peppa’s fun and magic. The show saw many celebrities joining in the celebrations with their kids including Mira Rajput Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Isha Koppikar, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Iqbal Khan, Roshni Chopra, Pritam Singh, Urvashi Sharma, Shweta Salve and Rajeev Paul etc.

The kids were too excited to watch their favourite Peppa and her family- brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig as they come to life on stage in the play. The elaborate stage reflected Pig’s house, park, dining area & balcony, giving the fans a surreal experience. The show was produced by Live Viacom18 and BookMyShow.

Iqbal Khan with his wife and kid.

In the coming days, the Peppa Pig family and friends will spread their magic through 78 shows across eight cities, starting this month. Post Mumbai the musical will be held in Delhi on 23rd – 24th November at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi and thereafter in Chennai from 30th November – 01st December, at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai respectively. Apart from this, Peppa Pig Musical will also travel to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur as a part of its India tour.

Ruhaanika Dhawan said, “I have grown up watching Peppa Pig and it’s an absolute dream come true to host it. Peppa Pig and her friends are the most adorable toons and they teach us many important lessons in the most fun way.”

Maniesh Paul with his wife and kids.

Popular celebrity host Maniesh Paul attended the musical with his wife and two kids. He said, “Peppa Pig is my children’s favourite toon and they look forward to watching her on TV. But watching it live on stage was a completely fulfilling experience.”

Isha Koppikar with her kids.

Actress Isha Koppikar commented “Watching Peppa Pig was a great experience as it was simple yet very engaging. It is not only filled with tons of entertainment but also gives a moral lesson to the kids. My kid was very thrilled to watch the musical.”