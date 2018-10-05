A literature fest in the Himalayas looks forward to seeing you this weekend

This one is for the true-blue readers out there. You love your book, solace and if there’s a view to kill, who’s complaining? Your weekend plan is getting a rejig with Himalayan Echoes, which is now in its third season and promises to be a haven for like-minded readers, writers, poets and people who love mountain life.

The Himalayan Echoes’ theme this year focuses on environment, conservation, wildlife, sustainable living,cinema, arts, and regional literature, topics which give a lot of scope for deep and impactful talks, while also forging long lasting friendships over literature, nature, art and culture.

Festival-goers don’t just have stories to tell from the storytellers on board, but can also enjoy bird watching, a photography exhibition, an art installation on waste awareness and a lot more.

A mountain festival that is also socially responsible about the environment and conservation ( Himalayan Echoes 2018)

This festival is mentored by Namita Gokhale, advised by Anish Dayal and directed by Janhavi Prasada.

Speaking about the festival, Prasada says, “Himalayan Echoes is a niche festival, it’s intimate, it’s inclusive. Our core vision is to expose to the youth of Uttarakhand to - regional, national and international literature, to different dialogues, ideas, things happening outside of the mountain state. Since the technology boom, our reading habits have changed, the millennials are reading differently and literature festivals are attended by readers yes, but also there are the “listeners”. And we want people to come and listen, think, question, argue and act in this pristine setting of the Himalayan foothills where the air is fresh, the sky is blue and the view is green. It’s a mountain festival that is also socially responsible about the environment and conservation.”

The festival is taking place on October 6 and 7. For programme and other details, please visit the Himalayan Echoes website.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter: @htlifeandstyle

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:01 IST