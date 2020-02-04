An auction with a twist: Mona Lisa made of Rubik’s Cubes goes on sale
An image of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik’s Cubes is going on sale in Paris, just down the road from Leonardo da Vinci’s original.
The 2005 work by French urban artist Invader is expected to fetch up to 150,000 euros ($165,000) at the modern art auction, organisers Artcurial said on Monday.
It uses the plastic puzzles’ squares to create a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her famous smile in garish colours.
“You almost don’t need to see the details. You know it’s the Mona Lisa, simply because of the position, the composition, and that’s what’s magical,” said Arnaud Oliveux, head of Artcurial’s urban art department.
#MONALISA Ever wondered what the Mona Lisa would look like if it was created in the 21th century? After strolling through the Louvre Museum's special Leonardo da Vinci exhibit, why don't you take a look at this fascinating artwork by Invader? Designed in 2005 from no less than 330 Rubik's Cubes, this colourful and contemporary Mona Lisa's face only appears to the eye when you take a few steps back from the piece! In Invader's own words: "The further away you stand, the clearer it becomes". Artcurial will present this Rubik Mona Lisa, up for auction for the very first time, on February 23.

INVADER Rubik Mona Lisa, 2005 Estimate: 120,000 – 150,000 € / 133,000 – 166,000 $

Urban Art Auction on February 23, 2020 at 7pm
The auction on Feb. 23 coincides with a blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the nearby Louvre, the home of the real Mona Lisa. That show marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master.
Anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself fixing ceramic tile mosaics on to the side of buildings across the world, often depicting video game and comic book characters.
