Care for some art with your coffee? This South Korean barista’s latte art is going viral

Would you like cream, sugar and art with that? A South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artwork on the foamy cream topping their drinks.

Lee Kang Bin uses food colouring and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes on coffee.

Lee has recreated famous paintings such as the 1893 Edvard Munch masterpiece The Scream. This month, the mocha master reproduced a couple’s Niagara Falls vacation photo atop a cup of cold java.

Lee creates the designs at the C.Through coffee shop in Seoul and calls them Creamart. He said the delicate process takes him about an hour per cup and customers have to order in advance.

Check out some of his other creations:

A portrait of writer Ashley Thomas with her dog Sandra, designed atop a cup of cold java by barista Lee Kang Bin at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

A couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo recreated atop a cup of cold java by Barista Lee Kang Bin. (AP)

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more