 Care for some art with your coffee? This South Korean barista's latte art is going viral
Mar 16, 2018-Friday
Care for some art with your coffee? This South Korean barista’s latte art is going viral

South Korean barista Lee Kang Bin uses food colouring and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes on coffee.

art and culture Updated: Mar 16, 2018 12:01 IST
Barista Lee Kang Bin applies the finishing touches to a recreation of a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo, at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea.
Barista Lee Kang Bin applies the finishing touches to a recreation of a couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo, at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

Would you like cream, sugar and art with that? A South Korean barista is charming customers at his coffee shop by drawing intricate artwork on the foamy cream topping their drinks.

Lee Kang Bin uses food colouring and small brushes, spoons and tools that look like mini ice picks to draw people, animals, Disney characters and landscapes on coffee.

Lee has recreated famous paintings such as the 1893 Edvard Munch masterpiece The Scream. This month, the mocha master reproduced a couple’s Niagara Falls vacation photo atop a cup of cold java.

Lee creates the designs at the C.Through coffee shop in Seoul and calls them Creamart. He said the delicate process takes him about an hour per cup and customers have to order in advance.

Check out some of his other creations:

A portrait of writer Ashley Thomas with her dog Sandra, designed atop a cup of cold java by barista Lee Kang Bin at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
A couple's Niagara Falls vacation photo recreated atop a cup of cold java by Barista Lee Kang Bin. (AP)

The Starry night✨ . . . 403-3, Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu Everyday 12:00 - 22:00

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

