Experience the Ying and Yang of the human journey at this exhibition

New Delhi

A growing underlying theme in most exhibitions these days seems to be the subject of spirituality, and that of the human journey. As though, the artistic vision has seen a shift from drawing inspiration from the outside world to what inspires and drives them from the inside. An ongoing exhibition in town by artist Vishal Joshi does pretty much the same but, at the same time, does everything to stand apart from the crowd too.

Titled Contours, the exhibition curated by Uma Nair is about the eternal power of the spiral (a recurring element in his work) that sustains the human spirit in all walks of life. The spiral is not just a symbol of a spiritual journey but also Vishal’s very own language too, one that he uses to communicate with those looking at his works. This language transcends communication, is also a form of worship, and a conduit of science and logic, all at the same time. The artist borrows the concept of spirals from Sufism, specifically from the dance that Sufi Raqs are known for. The movement of these spirals is also a depiction of energy, and of the five elements that hold said energy — Earth, Water, Fire, Wind, and Sky. What makes Vishal’s work even more interesting is the organic appeal that they hold; each work has a life to it and is also a representation of the human journey and all the aspects of it.

“His works in burnt wood reflect the Yin and Yang components of human journeys. Joshi works through materials in order to articulate his formal sculptural language and he cooperates with nature, and has done so since his early experiments with design and sculptural works , in order to gain inspiration for his narrative. The natural world, and by implication the cosmos, which controls the behaviour of nature, can now be seen as two parts of a greater whole,” says Curator Uma Nair.

The division of zones — upper and lower — the textures, calligraphic scripts together are a visual of harmony that exists within disunity, and as a viewer they compel the viewer to ask about them, their creation and the greater meaning behind each.

Facts What: Contours

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 26-31

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh on the Yellow Line

Interact with the author on Twitter @Darkequinox24

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:17 IST