I feel fortunate to have been with this team: Sukhada Khandkekar

Actor Sukhada Khandkekar is excited for her next project. The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor will be seen in Saif Hyder Hasan’s adaptation of Devdas. The play will also see Gaurav Chopra, Manjari Fadnis, Sunil Palwal, Bhavna Pani and Smita Jayakar to name a few. The two-and-a-half-hour-long play is a love saga and tries to solve the mysteries of what happens to Chandramukhi and Paro after Devdas dies.

Sharing the story behind bagging the role of Paro, Sukhada shares that it was in a very interesting manner in which she met the director. “It was over a year ago when Saif and I met for another project. While leaving, he mentioned that he may do a play and would like me to be Paro. I was very excited but thought it was better to hold myself back. I was part of the project since its inception and have seen all the drafts,” says Sukhada.

This is also Sukhada’s third project with the director and she believes that when a director recasts you, that means you are doing something right. “It’s like a confirmation that your work is on the right track,” she says.

The actor adds that Paro is a character that is surely on many artistes’ bucket list. She started off by reading the original book and has also seen both the Hindi films based on it. “However, the play is a new story retold by Saif in a different manner. I wanted to play the role of Paro in a different way with a new perspective,” says Sukhada.

Sukhada jokes that she is an actor who troubles her directors. She says, “I did not want my references to affect the character so I found the adaptation of the director and stuck to it.” Interestingly, for the past three months, Sukhada has only dressed in Indian outfits and has been draping the Bengali sari during rehearsals to get the mannerisms and body language right. “In theatre, you have to be careful while on stage. It is not a close shot or a long shot like television or films. You are seen as a whole, so I am trying to inculcate as much cultural references to get the part right,” adds Sukhada.

A trained Kathak dancer, Sukhada shares that dance helped her a lot in her current profession, she says, “Dance has inculcated a lot of discipline in me. For any role, you need an inner rhythm. And dance helps in bringing this rhythm.”

Talking about her co-actor Gaurav, she says, “I feel fortunate to have worked with this team. Gaurav will always be one of my favourite co-actors. He is very sincere, honest and our working styles are very similar.”

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 16:58 IST