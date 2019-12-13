I hope my metaphysical work has impact on the next generation: Khosa

art-and-culture

Originally from Kashmir, artist Kashmiri Khosa has been honoured with the President of India’s silver plaque in 1974 and a National Award in 1981. His works are currently at display in the city and the artist humbly shared his thoughts on the exhibition, his works and more. Excerpts.

How did you come about the theme of existentialism and how has it changed over the years?

In the beginning of my work as a painter, I seemed to have strayed away in contrary directions. I was very much inspired from the outside world. It was when I had an encounter with certain intellectuals of Swami Chinmaya mission of Sandipany Himalayas of Tapovan Ashram in Dharamsala, every thing changed including my way of looking at life. Some residual integrity, some native innocence brought me back to my truer first self. It brought about a burning desire to understand the very roots of my being, and then paint.

Empty Hands, an artwork by Khosa

What are your earliest memories of art? What inspired and influenced you in the initial years?

Now, imagine an eight-year-old watching his father paint a mountain-scape, an easel in front of him, while they sit in a small shikara of Dal Lake of Kashmir in 1948. It was the determined child in me, who was inspired at the same time, to remain a painter for life.

What is the most challenging and the easiest part of putting together pieces or an exhibition?

For me, it is when you have to talk of moments and memories of life. Accordingly, a rare collection of my paintings were carefully selected by me for the Art Show by Feelberry Antik at Conrad, Pune.

What is your take on the current scenario of art in the country?

The usual stance of a modernist painter of today is to have no connection with his community or responsibility towards the tradition of human. It is because of this, I started painting in a fresh way, in silence and solitude of the mountains of Himalayas, 30 years ago. I started to understand the Sanskrit texts from great teachers and trying to transform very thought and wisdom of ancient Indian texts into modern visual language of art. I believe that my kind of metaphysical work may have some impact on the very life of our next generation. Since we are threatened by the darkness and confusion in today’s material world as never before.

Box:

What: Art Moments By Feelberry Antik

Where: Conrad, Mangaldas Road

When: 11am-7pm