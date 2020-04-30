International Dance Day: 55 dancers from 11 countries collaborate on social media

art-and-culture

Majority of the world has been under lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic for more than a month now. And more than “positive vibes only” we are exposed to a lot of news of information, which is surely not calming our minds at this time. However, there are a lot of us who have turned their focus on to our hobbies like cooking, singing, DIY crafts and dancing, among others. A dance enthusiast and a PR professional from Mumbai, India, Tanya Chopra, has been organising #QuarantineDanceCollabs for over a month now. With more than four successful collaborations with other dancers across the world, they are now a team of 55 dancers (51 female + four male), who have stitched together choreography to mark the International Dance Day (April 29). Curated by Chopra, 30, and edited by Prachi Chandarana, the video will feature 55 dancers from different countries dancing to different tracks which are put together as one by-product. We spoke to Chopra and a few other dancers to know about their love for dance, how it helps them on an individual basis, and more.

Tanya Chopra

Tanya Chopra, PR professional, India

Dancing, for me, has always been a passion and an active hobby. I’ve been dancing since I was four years old. During this lockdown, the initial days seemed good, like trying to adjust to the new schedule but later it started getting to me. The one thing that kept me sane and balanced was dancing. I just woke up one day and thought why not get along with my dancer friends on social media and stitch a choreography together. What started with five girls for the first is now as big as 51 girls and 4 boys across 11 countries and this is our fifth #QuarantineDanceCollab. This ones even more special since we’re releasing the final video on International Dance Day. I thoroughly enjoy this team spirit which has grown bit by bit and the creative release is now a by-product.

Suyog Risbud

Suyog Risbud, service designer and content creator, India

Dance is a good stress buster as well as a great physical activity in this time of limited mobility. At this time of social distancing, social media platforms have become one of the key places to keep people socially close while physically distant. This dance collaboration opened up a nice possibility to work and dance with people across the world, sharing the joy of still being together in the challenging times. What we are trying to say through this is that art has immense power to bring people together in very creative ways.

Vanmali Poojari

Vanmali Poojari, legal and compliance professional, Canada

In this unprecedented situation where being home bound could make one depressed and aimless, dance makes me feel nothing but more alive. It’s definitely my source of releasing endorphins; soothing my mind to accept the “new normal” life. I live by the saying there is “art” in all hearts. Explore that hidden art in you, love it and cherish it, because right now, the world needs love and happiness more than anything else.

Monika Jaisinghani

Monika Jaisinghani, content marketer, Hong Kong

Here in Hong Kong people have been living in paranoia since June 2019 after the protests broke out. And post that, the Chinese New Year 2020 brought in a new fear of coronavirus. Dance is my favourite hobby and it has helped to silence this inner chaos of uncertainties. And during such a difficult time in the world, I think this dance collaboration is a fabulous initiative — one that definitely set the trend that rolled over across the medium. It not only helped us release our happy endorphins but got us to network and build relationships with so many people.

Isha Rao

Isha Rao, banking professional, USA

Dance has been my long lost love, and now, I am happy to spend my time just being able to enjoy and create something beautiful at the same time. This quarantine dance collaboration has given me a chance to do so much more than dancing. I am able to connect with so many like minded people across the globe. It’s fun to plan my weekend around the dance collaboration in progress at that time. This lockdown has made so many of us embrace the artiste in us, and there are no boundaries to art. We may be located all over the globe but music and dance is the common thread that ties us everywhere.

Sankshita Zutshi

Sankshita Zutshi, professional dance choreographer, India

This is a great initiative to bring together like-minded, passionate souls who are finding ways of expressing themselves and celebrating life. In so many ways, the collaboration is emotionally uplifting. The message that we want to give is that your art, whichever form it is, will be your friend forever. It will never allow you to be alone. So nurture it and let it flow.

Sayali Bharambe

Sayali Bharambe, service designer, Italy

The situation here in Italy is very different and difficult to get through. We haven’t left the house for at least two months, apart from going to supermarkets or pharmacies; and during this I have been turning to creating art to keep myself sane. Be it sketching or dancing. When you start thinking of creating something like this, it takes your mind off your worries. This dance collaboration helped me do that.

Ramya Rao

Ramya Rao, L&D professional, India

Dance has helped me stay active and positive. It has also helped me understand space in a new way by helping me explore infinite possibilities within the finite space in my home. This collaboration is a good example of how technology can be leveraged for the greater good.

Namrata Bhoir

Namrata Bhoir, content creator, United Kingdom

The moment I heard about this #QuarantineDanceCollab through Tanya’s post, I was in love with the idea and jumped into it to participate. It just gives you the feeling that we all are in this together.

Sonali Nishant Redekar

Sonali Nishant Redekar, housewife, Finland

It’s a welcome change to see that people across geographical boundaries are collaborating and doing what they love the most i.e. dance and showcase their talent. There are various forms of dance and it’s a never ending journey of learning. Hoping to learn more through experiences of others. In the lockdown situation, most of us are lagging behind on the active lifestyle, and if we spend a while dancing, it would help us keep our mind and body active and healthy.

Prachi Chandarana

Prachi Chandarana, creative visualiser, India

I think this is one of the best things to happen to me during this phase, as I get to learn new steps and edit the different parts into one whole choreography. It’s a dream amalgamation and i’m glad it’s kept my spirits high.