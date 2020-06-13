Noted Uttarakhand folk singer Heera Singh Rana passes away in Delhi

art-and-culture

Noted folk singer of Uttarakhand Heera Singh Rana died at the age of 78 in the wee hours of Saturday in Delhi due to a heart attack.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed deep condolences on the sudden demise of Rana. He said that his demise has caused irreparable loss to the world of folk songs and music in the state.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya also expressed deep condolences and prayed for the peace of the soul of the late Rana.

OP Pandey, a cultural activist of Haldwani, said, “Rana was very popular in the state for his heartfelt folk songs. His songs were attached with the soil of hills and had a deep sense of hill people’s struggle. His death has left a vacuum in folk songs and music in the hill state.”

Heera Singh Rana was born in 1942 in Manila Dandholi village of Almora. After completing his primary education, Rana left for Delhi in search of job. Later, he went to Kolkata with a scholarship to study music. He began singing in various forums since the age of 15. Recently he was appointed vice-chairman of Garhwal, Kumaoni and Jaunsari Academy by the government of Delhi.

In 1980s and 1990s, his songs like ‘Rangile Bindi Ghanghri kai dhoti lal kinara yai hai-hair re mijata’ became were very popular among the hilly regions of the state. His song ‘Tyar pahad-myar pahad hoi dukhon ko dyar pahad’ depicted the migration problem of the hills.

Rana’s folk songs not only entertained people but were also used by locals in several agitations and movements in the hill state.

