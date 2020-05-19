Rome’s coronavirus-hit Raphael exhibition to reopen in June; date extended
An exhibition commemorating the 500th anniversary of the death of Renaissance artist Raphael will reopen on June 2 in Rome and its run extended until Aug.30, after it fell foul of the COVID-19 lockdown.art-and-culture Updated: May 19, 2020 16:26 IST
An exhibition commemorating the 500th anniversary of the death of Renaissance artist Raphael will reopen on June 2 in Rome and its run extended until Aug.30, after it fell foul of the COVID-19 lockdown.
The show at the Scuderie del Quirinale Gallery opened on March 5 but closed just three days later as COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, spread across Italy.
It had been due to finish on June 2, but its organisers said in a statement on Monday they had reached an agreement with museums around the world, including Madrid’s Prado, London’s National Gallery and the Washington National Gallery of Art, to extend the loans of their masterpieces for three months.
Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, known in the English-speaking world as Raphael, was born in 1483 and died aged just 37 after a sudden illness in Rome. He was one of the most celebrated artists of his age.
View this post on Instagram
"𝙎𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞 𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙖 𝙙𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤 𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙞 𝙛𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙞 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞 𝙘𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙖𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙤 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙪𝙖 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚 𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙪𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖." Anna Lisa Genovese, storica dell'arte, ci racconta dell'eccezionalità della morte di Raffaello e del suo legame con il Pantheon e la Roma antica, messo in evidenza anche nella scelta della sepoltura. #RaffaelloOltreLaMostra
“The exhibition offers the opportunity to admire a concentration of Raphael works that we have never seen in the same venue,” said Eike Schmidt, director of Florence’s Uffizi museum.
“We are very happy to extend the loan of about 50 masterpieces for as long as necessary”, he added.
During the lockdown the artworks have been covered up but the exhibition has never been dismantled because the curators had hoped for a restart.
Some 70,000 tickets had been sold in online sales before the first opening to the public, for an exhibition that brings together 204 works of art, including 120 by Raphael himself.
As the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths decreases the government is relaxing lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. However, social distancing rules remain quite stringent and only a very few people at a time will be admitted to the show.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)