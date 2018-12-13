Stage is more symbolic, more figurative: Danish Husain

Danish Husain’s Guards At The Taj has been written by Rajiv Joseph and set in 1648’s India. This Sunday, Puneites will experience this play which has a blend of humour and fun. Danish says, “Though the play is set is 1648, the essence is universal. The story is about our times and is talks about the events of the contemporary world.”

How easy or difficult is it to deal with an era that has very little historical references?

Well, when you are staging a play, it is not about how relevant it is today but how faithful you are being to the text that you are trying to bring alive on stage. For us, that was the major challenge because we are showing the period when the Taj Mahal was being constructed.The stage has always been more symbolic and more figurative. I think we have been successful in creating a design that was suggestive of that era which was able to pull the audiences’ attention onto what they were experiencing, on stage.

Danish Husain

What are the strong points of writer Rajiv Joseph?

I think everything about the play is perfect— the language is crackling, the dialogues are witty, the screenplay is tight. The story flows smoothly from its inception to its end and I think its one of the most well-written contemporary plays that I have watched in recent times.

What did actor Vrajesh Hirjee add to the play? What are his strengths?

Vrajesh and I have been friends for long, even before we had started to collaborate on plays. In the year 2012, we came together to perform a play named Chinese Coffee by Ida Lewi which I had directed, produced and also co-acted in. Vrajesh had also acted in it. It was a two-act play. We had great chemistry and the play had a great run last year. Then, we decided to come together and create a play where he would be the co-producer. I think he is phenomenally talented. He brings out a special quality in comedy. His interpretation makes the character so unique that it very difficult to see any other actor in that role once he has performed it. I think that’s exactly what he’s achieved in Guards At The Taj as well.

Vrajesh Hirjee and Joy Fernandes in a still from the play

You are an actor, poet, storyteller, and a theatre director as well. How do you use all these aspects to your benefit?

We all play multiple roles simultaneously in our lives. I guess the same holds true for me, too, as the boundaries are very flexible and porous. One does not know what might influence which aspect of one’s life. Even when you are directing a play or acting in it, you do not switch off all other aspects of your life.

What are the theatre company, The Hoshruba Repertory’s upcoming projects?

Well, the Hoshruba Repertory, has two on-going projects — Qissebaazi and Poetrification. Qissebaazi is the storytelling project where we bring stories from the various literatures of this country on stage. The Poetrification Project is by Denzil Smith, my very dear friend, actor and also a performer. We haven’t planned anything for 2019 yet, except that we would continue doing what we are doing now. I’ll be able to chalk it out once I’m free from my acting assignments.

What about acting has helped you become a better director and vice versa?

The moment you are wear different hats or step into different shoes, you are able to realise multiple perspectives. When I am an actor listening to the director, I immediately sense what mistakes I should not make, which normally actors make. When I am the director, I try listening more to the actor. Switching roles helps and by trying everything get have a 360 degree view of production.

What: Guards At The Taj

Where: Creaticity, Yerwada

When: December 16, 7.30pm

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:38 IST