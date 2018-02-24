Stolen Edgar Degas painting, worth over Rs 6 crore, found inside bus in France

French customs police have found a painting by 19th century Impressionist artist Edgar Degas – that was stolen nine years ago – in a bus near Paris, authorities said.

In a statement on February 23, the Culture Ministry said the customs agents found the work of art with the signature “Degas” inside a suitcase in the luggage compartment of the bus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Experts confirmed it was “Les Choristes” (The Chorus Singers), a pastel painting which depicts singers’ performance on stage and measures 32 cm by 27 cm.

The pastel, depicting a line of men singing in the opera Don Juan, was stolen nine years ago from a museum in Marseille. (AFP PHOTO / Douanes Francaises )

It was completed in 1877. The French national museums service said its estimated price was 800,000 euros (nearly $1 million).

“Les Choristes” was stolen in 2009 during an exhibition in the Cantini Museum, which is located in Marseille. Authorities at that time found no signs of a break-in.

The recovered painting will reappear in a Degas-themed exhibition in the Orsay Museum in Paris this autumn, French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said in the statement.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more