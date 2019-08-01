The world would be a happier place if people adopted animals: Rohan Joshi

art-and-culture

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:58 IST

A self-confessed pet lover and owner of two cats, Louie and Arya, Rohan Joshi will be in the city this weekend. The comedian will be lending his support for a noble initiative through a show, Wake N’ Bake with Rohan Joshi. The idea is to raise money which will be directed towards a Pune-based NGO, Boddhisatva. The NGO helps street animals and host activities and events to spread awareness on various social issues, causes and concerns related to animal and human welfare.

What should Puneites expect from the show?

I think they should expect a fun take on topics ranging from personal to political to social. They are also welcome to draw any inferences from the title of the show if they want.

What are the topics that you will be touching upon for this show and your solo tour?

I will be dealing with topics of ageing, privilege, and cannabis.

You are a pet lover yourself, tell us more about the cause of pet adoptions/animal welfare?

I think everyone has a home that can be opened up to an animal in need, and I think instead of buying bred animals, if more people rescued and adopted pets, the world would be a happier place.

Tell us about your association with Bodhisattva and this charity event?

This is the first show of the Wake N Bake tour, and when Bodhisattva approached me for this, I figured what better way to start the tour than by raising money for an organisation that does so much to make Pune a more compassionate, loving city.

What do you think of the comedy scene in Pune?

I think the comedy scene in Pune is still growing, and there’s a ton of room for growth. The comedy scene in India is becoming more and more diverse, and we’re going to see more and more narratives emerge from it, which I think is great.

What: Wake N’ Bake with Rohan Joshi

Where: Nehru Memorial Hall

When: On August 4, at 6pm

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 19:57 IST