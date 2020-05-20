e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / ‘They have brought their bodies and plugged them in; they will go to die there - where there is life’: Gulzar

‘They have brought their bodies and plugged them in; they will go to die there - where there is life’: Gulzar

In his latest poem, Gulzar pens a hauntingly beautiful and riveting tribute to the migrant workers and the crisis that they’re going through during lockdown in India amid the coronavirus outbreak.

art-and-culture Updated: May 20, 2020 13:12 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Gulzar pens riveting account of the migrant worker crisis in this poem.
Gulzar pens riveting account of the migrant worker crisis in this poem. (File Photo)
         

The machines ground to a halt in the cities

Only their hands and feet moved

Their lives they had planted back in the villages

Here, they have only brought their bodies and plugged them in!

They pulled out the plugs

‘Come, let’s go home’ – and they set off

They will go to die there – where there is life.

The masterful wordsmith that he is, acclaimed poet, lyricist, screenwriter and director Gulzar pens a heartfelt expression of the migrant worker’s unimaginable struggles, plight yet unbroken spirit.

In his illustrious career ranging over 5 decades, Gulzar has been an important name in the Hindi film industry. From penning dialogues, screenplays, songs and directing films, Gulzar’s writing has been one of empowering the lesser represented - from a befitting depiction of the Indian rural society, the poor and downtrodden, to the female characters in each of his films, who speak through their body language and their emotions, mellifluosly expressed through expressions and words.

In his latest poem, Gulzar pens a hauntingly beautiful and riveting tribute to the migrant workers and the crisis that they’re going through during lockdown in India amid the coronavirus outbreak. The poem, written in Hindi and Urdu, has been translated in English by author and literary historian, Rakhshanda Jalil.

Watch Gulzar sahab perform the poetry here:

 

Read the complete poem titled Migrating/Covid-19 (महामारी लगी थी) here:

घरों को भाग लिए थे सभी मज़दूर, कारीगर.

मशीनें बंद होने लग गई थीं शहर की सारी

उन्हीं से हाथ पाओं चलते रहते थे

वगर्ना ज़िन्दगी तो गाँव ही में बो के आए थे.

वो एकड़ और दो एकड़ ज़मीं, और पांच एकड़

कटाई और बुआई सब वहीं तो थी

ज्वारी, धान, मक्की, बाजरे सब.

वो बँटवारे, चचेरे और ममेरे भाइयों से

फ़साद नाले पे, परनालों पे झगड़े

लठैत अपने, कभी उनके.

वो नानी, दादी और दादू के मुक़दमे.

सगाई, शादियाँ, खलियान,

सूखा, बाढ़, हर बार आसमाँ बरसे न बरसे.

मरेंगे तो वहीं जा कर जहां पर ज़िंदगी है.

यहाँ तो जिस्म ला कर प्लग लगाए थे !

निकालें प्लग सभी ने,

‘ चलो अब घर चलें ‘ – और चल दिये सब,

मरेंगे तो वहीं जा कर जहां पर ज़िंदगी है !

– गुलज़ार

In another poem, Gulzar had thanked the frontline Covid-19 workers and thanked them by writing the following lines:

आपसे एक ज़रूरी बात कहना है, कि पुलिस-मैन एक मुहाफ़िज़ का नाम है, हिफ़ाज़त करने वाले का.. वो एक मददगार है, मदद करता है..

उस मुहाफ़िज़ की, उस मददगार की, उस पुलिस-मैन की इज़्ज़त करना, एहतराम करना, हर शहरी का फ़र्ज़ बनता है

Aapse ek zaroori baat kahna hai, ki policeman ek muhaafiz kaa naam hai, hifaazat karane waale kaa.. wo ek madad-gaar hai, madad karataa hai... Us muhaafiz ki, us madad-gaar ki, us policeman kI izzat karna, aihataraam karna, har shahari ka farz banta hai

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In