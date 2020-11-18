e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Unbowed by Covid-19, Paris store lights up Christmas display

Unbowed by Covid-19, Paris store lights up Christmas display

Shoppers are not allowed inside, and the pavement outside is nearly empty, but the French capital’s Printemps department store lit up its Christmas window display on Tuesday because - global epidemic or not - it is an annual tradition.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:17 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Paris
“During this special context, this difficult moment, it’s even more essential to continue this tradition,” said Printemps Artistic Director David Moliere.
“During this special context, this difficult moment, it’s even more essential to continue this tradition,” said Printemps Artistic Director David Moliere.(Reuters)
         

Shoppers are not allowed inside, and the pavement outside is nearly empty, but the French capital’s Printemps department store lit up its Christmas window display on Tuesday because - global epidemic or not - it is an annual tradition.

“During this special context, this difficult moment, it’s even more essential to continue this tradition,” said Printemps Artistic Director David Moliere.

The display this year at Printemps group’s flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann features fashionably dressed puppets on strings who jig along to music in a variety of winter settings including a ski resort cable car and a ship at sea.

In one tableau, a band performs in an Alpine clearing. In another, puppets on trapezes rotate around a Christmas tree on a Parisian rooftop.

In most years, the pavement outside the window is jammed with a crowd of shoppers and tourists craning to get a picture of the display on their smartphones.

But Paris is in lockdown because of Covid-19. Tourists are staying away, non-essential stores are shut, and people are ordered to stay at home unless they are on important business.

On Tuesday, only a handful of people stopped to take a photo, then hurried on their way.

“It’s a bit sad,” said dance student Rafaelle Gabon.

“I’m glad they’ve lit it up. It makes it look like there’s people, but it’s true that compared to previous years, there’s really no one around. It’s empty.”

Printemps sells make-up and clothes for high-end brands like Burberry and Gucci, and is owned by Qatari investors. It has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Four of the group’s 19 department stores will be shut down and some 450 jobs are at risk, the union which represents some of the staff said this month.

Shoppers can still buy goods from the Haussmann store, but only by connecting with a sales advisor via phone or email, with their purchase then dispatched in the mail.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In