e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Virtual rescue

Virtual rescue

Here’s how a virtual music festival is helping artistes reach out to their fans

art-and-culture Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:26 IST
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Sanskrita Bharadwaj
Mumbai
Neeraj Arya
Neeraj Arya
         

Just like any other artist, Aishwarya Pagare, a Madolin player, says this lockdown has affected her in myriad ways. “The uncertainty of the situation, the irreparable economic losses, dearth in the number of gigs, exhausting saved funds, leaves a very gloomy picture of the future. While facing such a vulnerable situation, the only thing that keeps me going is the possibility of diving deep into the musical world,” she says.

Joel Fernando
Joel Fernando

To give artists such as Aishwarya some hope, a virtual music festival titled Distancing is being organised by Dashtag Artketing to support independent artists during these tough times. “I am very excited about this. Performing live virtually and at the same time getting paid for the act is quite interesting. Especially during this lockdown where musicians like me are already missing our stage and gig life,” says Sanish Nair, vocalist of Band Euphony, who will be performing a half and hour set during the concert. “They are my originals from the album that was supposed to be out this year but unfortunately the situation is now out of hand,” Nair adds.

Aishwarya Pagare
Aishwarya Pagare

The concert will have around 18 performers, who will be performing from April 24 to 26, by going live on social media. Joel Fernando, a Mumbai-based flautist, who too will be performing, says: “I intend to begin the first half of the session with some familiar ‘hope giving’ peppy tunes on the flute. Later, I will move on to tunes based on the audience’s request, after all it’s meant for them. I’ve got a day job and work as a HR professional. Financial stability during this pandemic wasn’t a concern for me but my heart really goes out to full time artists, who make their living out of art. A concert like this is a great initiative to get all artists on one platform and create hope.”

Sanish Nair
Sanish Nair

The importance of a virtual concert like Distancing, Neeraj Arya of Neeraj Arya , says, is that it will be easier for independent artists to reach out to their audience. “We are eagerly waiting to get back on stage but we don’t know when that will happen. This seems like a good opportunity in the meanwhile.”

top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news