Saree, waffle, guide dog, flamingo and more emojis are coming soon. Facts and stats inside

On World Emoji Day, the annual emoji celebration, both iOS and Android announced a new saree emoji that is coming to their respective keyboards very soon.

Emojipedia’s blog post, an official handle dedicated to emojis, revealed that saree emoji in the clothing items is arriving in a software update in the coming months. In 2018, 157 new emojis were approved, which brought the total number of emojis to 2,823.

Other than saree, a safety vest, one-piece swimsuit, banjo, a parasailor, and a kite will also be available in the new update.

Also, guide dog, flamingo, otter, sloth, yawning face, pinching hand, new mixed skin tones for people holding hands, a person kneeling down, a manual wheelchair, a motorized wheelchair, ear with hearing aid, amongst others will also jazz up your text conversations. Food items, too, have got their moment under the sun. There are emojis for waffles, falafel, butter and garlic that’ll be available soon.

One of the most popular updates among them was emoji characters with adapted skin tones. These were used positively, a study of Twitter posts has shown.

According to CNN, the little digital icons that we call emojis are available in more than 3000 varieties, offering something close for everyone.

Here are some interesting statistics from Emojipedia for everyone who is on social and can’t stay a minute without expressing through emojis or emoticons:

Facebook

* People use the red heart emoji twice as much as they did in the previous year

* Over 900M emojis are exchanged each day without any text on Facebook Messenger; and over 700M emojis are used in Facebook posts every day

* New Year’s Eve sees the highest surge in the use of emojis

Twitter

* The Face With Tears of Joy emoji is the most-used on Twitter

* 86% of Twitterati using emojis in their conversations are below the age of 24; 57% are women

Instagram

* By mid-2015, half of all comments on Instagram included an emoji

Did you know, the blue heart emoji means you’ve friendzoned someone (or the other way ‘round) while the orange heart emoji means you love someone, but are not in love with them.

With inputs from ANI

