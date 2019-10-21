e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Assembly Elections 2019: Every vote important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls

Union home minister Amit Shah posted tweets on the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, urging people to vote.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah posted a couple of tweets on Monday, the day of voting in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, urging people to exercise their right to vote.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah posted a couple of tweets on Monday, the day of voting in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, urging people to exercise their right to vote. (PTI)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged people in Maharashtra and Haryana to exercise their right to vote for the Assembly elections in the two states.

“Every vote is important for choosing the government that realizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of ‘Swaraj’ as the basis of development and poor welfare. I appeal to brothers and sisters in Maharashtra to vote to maintain a stable and honest government in the state,” Shah tweeted for Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

For polls in Haryana, Shah tweeted, “Casteism, familism and corruption are the biggest inhibitors for the development of Haryana. Your one vote for development and nationalism will keep Haryana on the path of progress. All the brothers and sisters from Haryana vote before having food and participate in the development process of the state.”

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes. (ANI)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:37 IST

