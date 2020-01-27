e-paper
Delhi Assembly Election 2020| Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

The Delhi CM said that he will able to communicate with residents of the city on various issues. AAP chief seeks another term as Assembly Elections 2020 head closer.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media during a press conference at party office, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media during a press conference at party office, in New Delhi. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday rolled out the ‘Kejriwal aapke dwaar’ campaign with the launch of a website through which he will connect with the people of Delhi using pre-recorded messages.

Kejriwal said that with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

“We made a website through which I will be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues” he said.

The website, http://www.welcomekejriwal.in, has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister on issues such as health, education and unauthorised colonies.

“People would also be able to register their complaints which I will address after elections,” he added.

The website lists the achievements of the AAP in different fields in the last five years.

A number, 76909-44444, has also been issued on which users need to give a missed call and open the link that they will then receive.

“I wanted to visit every household and meet all the family members personally through door-to-door campaigning. I wanted to sit with them and discuss my report card for the last five years, informing them of all the work done in the last five years, and answer their questions,” Kejriwal said.

“But it is not physically possible to visit each of the 50 lakh households in Delhi. I wanted to have a direct conversation with the people without any mediators in between. When I asked my team about the way this can be made possible, resolutions through technological approaches were devised,” he said.

The website has several listed options including education, health, electricity, water, infrastructure, women’s security and unauthorized colonies in Delhi. On clicking each option, Kejriwal will list various achievements in each of these departments.

The chief minister said that through the platform, they are trying to reach as many people as possible through various media platforms.

