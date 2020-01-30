Delhi Assembly election 2020: Know the salary of your MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:30 IST

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections 2020. Voters will exercise their franchise on February 8 and the results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections will be declared on February 11. The notification for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 was out on January 14, while the last date of filing nomination is January 21. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on January 22 and last date of withdrawal of nomination is January 24.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect since the announcement of the Delhi assembly elections 2020 schedule.

The Election Commission is working on every aspect, from voter awareness to use of technology to conduct Delhi Assembly elections in a smooth manner. Over 90,000 officials will be stationed for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. Around 1.47 crore voters will choose their representative in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

In the 2015 Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, registered a comprehensive victory, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three seats, the Congress failed to open its account.

As Delhi Assembly polls are round the corner, here what you should know about the salaries of your MLAs.

Salary of Delhi MLAs:

Legislators in Delhi receive Rs 12,000 as basic component, while the total salary earned by them is Rs 88,000.

Besides basic, MLAs get a constituency allowance of Rs 18,000 per month and monthly secretarial allowance of Rs 10,000. They also receive a conveyance allowance of Rs 6,000 per month and Rs 8,000 monthly to meet the cost of telephone call charges.

The legislators earn daily allowance of Rs 1,000 for Assembly sessions and committee meetings. They are also entitled to conveyance advance of up to Rs 4,00,000 during their term.

The legislators, apart from all the aforementioned components of the salary, get reimbursement of the monthly electricity and water consumption charges subject to a maximum of Rs. 4,000, travelling reimbursement of actual expenditure annually up to maximum of Rs. 50,000 on a travel within India for self and dependent members of the family.

They receive reimbursement of Rs 30,000 for two data entry operators every month. These components are apart from the medical and hospital facilities.

On the other hand, Ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Whip and the Leader of Opposition get a sum of Rs 1,20,000 per month.

http://delhiassembly.nic.in/salaryact.htm

Delhi Assembly in 2015 approved a bill to hike salary of MLAs by 400 per cent. However, the Centre has not given its nod to the bill yet. The Delhi government in 2018 formed a six-member committee to raise the issue of salary hike of MLAs with the Centre.