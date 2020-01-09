e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Manish Sisodia challenges BJP, claims AAP’s education model better

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Manish Sisodia challenges BJP, claims AAP’s education model better

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: BJP accused the AAP government for school drop out rates in Delhi and failing to have started new colleges in their five-year tenure.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and party leader Atishi Marlena address a press conference ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and party leader Atishi Marlena address a press conference ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, trained guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of February 8 Assembly elections, and challenged the saffron party to compare work done in the education sector in BJP-ruled state with that of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in the last five years.

The BJP, later, hit back saying that the AAP’s claims on the education sector was a “poll gimmick”. They accused the AAP government for school drop out rates in Delhi and failing to have started new colleges in their five-year tenure.

In the 2015 elections, the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the city and the BJP had won the remaining three. The Congress had drawn a blank.

“Under the AAP education model, we have built more schools and classrooms, which have led to an increase in number of students. The BJP’s education model has only led to higher drop out rate. In the last five years, around 136,000 students migrated from private schools to government ones,” said senior AAP leader Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister.

He further said, “In five years, we built up more than 20,000 classrooms and started six schools under the School of Excellence category. I challenge the BJP to compare the work they have done in the municipal schools here or the education sector in any of the states ruled by them with that of the AAP government in Delhi.”

Delhi’s Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said, “The AAP’s claim is a poll gimmick. The numbers that they have shared are not authentic.”

“Drop out rates in government schools in Delhi are one of the highest in India and in most cases they do not even help the unsuccessful students with readmission. The AAP government has also failed to start any new colleges in Delhi,” Gupta said.

