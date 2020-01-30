Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Here’s a guide for first-time voters

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:50 IST

First-time voters are an integral part of any democracy as they represent a fresh view. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are 1.46 crore eligible voters for the Delhi assembly elections 2020, a big major chunk of which are first-time voters.

The Delhi polls will be held on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11.

The battle for Delhi’s 70 assembly seats will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

In the 2015 polls, AAP had won with 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. BJP had won the remaining three.

Voting for the first time can be an overwhelming experience.

Here is an easy guide to election rights, rules and responsibilities to help first-time voters:

-- You can cast your vote once you have a voter ID card and your name enrolled in the electoral roll. In case you do not have a voter ID card, register on the national voter’s service portal (www.nvsp.in).

-- After registering your name, address, proof of age and residence, you will be given an application number. A text message on the contact number provided by you will confirm the registration.

-- If you do not have a voter card but are enrolled on the electoral list, even then you can cast your vote. According to the Election Commission, you need to carry one of the requisite 11 documents to vote in case you do not have a voter card. These include passport, driving licence, service identity cards, passbook, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of ministry of labour, pension document, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs or Aadhaar card.

-- On the day of voting, go to the nearest polling booth of your constituency. The voting time is usually from 7 am to 5 pm.

-- Once inside the booth, a polling officer will check if your name is present in the list and verify your details with your voter card.

-- You will be inked by another polling booth officer and handed a slip. Then you will be asked to sign against your name in a register, which is the Form 17A.

-- A third officer will check if you have been inked on either of your index fingers. He or she will then forward you towards the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

-- Once you stand across the EVM, you will find buttons against candidates and the party that they represent listed. NOTA or None of the above will also be one of the options available.

-- Press the button you would like to vote for.

-- The name of the candidate and their party symbol will then be displayed in the screen of the VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) for 7 seconds to help you verify that your vote has gone to the candidate chosen by you

-- If you find any inconsistency or discrepancy, then lodge a complaint with the presiding polling officer.