Delhi Assembly elections 2020: How to know your Assembly constituency

The notification for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections 2020 was released on January 14 and the last date for filing nominations is January 21.

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is surrounded by police personnel as he waves during a road show for Janakpuri constituency ahead of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections in New Delhi.
The schedule for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 has been announced. The voting will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The notification for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections 2020 was released on January 14 and the last date for filing nominations is January 21. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on January 22.

Following the announcement of Delhi Assembly polls 2020 schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital. There are 1,46,92,136 electors in the city and over 90,000 officials will be deployed to make Delhi Assembly elections a success.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls winning 67 of the 70 Vidhan Sabha seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only three seats, while the Congress drew a blank. Like the previous Assembly poll, this time, too, fight will be between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The Election Commission is leaving no stone unturned to conduct elections in a transparent manner and spread voter awareness. The EC has been making full use of technology during Delhi Assembly elections. From QR code to voter slip, from booth app to affidavit of the candidates, most information is available on its website.

Here’s how to know your Assembly constituency

• Voters can visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi or click on https://ceodelhi.gov.in/Content/LegislativeAssembly-2019-20.aspx to directly go to the website.

• In the left corner on the official website, there is a box in which “Know Your Assembly & Parliamentary Constituency” is written. Click on the box to get to know your Assembly constituency. You can also click on https://ceodelhi.gov.in/OnlineErms/SearchLocality.aspx to directly go to the “To Know Your Assembly Constituency” page.

• Upon landing on the page, you just have to write the name of your area and press on the search button to know your Assembly constituency in the Delhi elections.

