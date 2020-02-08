Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Parvesh Verma casts his votes, says BJP is key to Delhi

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 08:59 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Parvesh Verma on Saturday cast his vote at a polling station in the Matiala assembly constituency as voting is underway in the Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Congress Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency in west Delhi. They are up against Gulab Singh Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—the current member of legislative assembly.

The BJP leader said his party is key to the development of Delhi.

Verma, the West Delhi Lok Sabha MP, was barred from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and giving interviews for 24 hours by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The poll body said it found he had violated the Model Code of Conduct with his statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in which he called the AAP leader a “terrorist”.

“The commission is of the considered view that Parvesh Sahib Singh made vitriolic aspersions against Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi which violate provisions under clause (2) part 1 of the Model Code of Conduct,” read the EC order which came into effect at 6pm on Wednesday.

The commission issued the notice to Verma on January 30, taking cognizance of his statement given to a TV channel against Kejriwal. Wednesday’s order comes even as Verma denied casting “vitriolic aspersions” on Kejriwal.

It was the second time in less than a week that Verma has been banned by EC for his controversial remarks, which opposition leaders allege is divisive and communally-charged.

On January 30, the poll panel had barred Verma for four days for his remarks on Shaheen Bagh where a gathering has been on a sit-in protest for over a month.

Verma had allegedly said those participating at Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women, indicating the site would be cleared on BJP being elected to power. EC panel had then banned him from campaigning in the Delhi elections for 96 hours.

Verma called the ban “unjustified”. “This ban is unjustified, as the election commission has issued this order without asking me for an explanation.”

“I didn’t call him a terrorist. In the TV interview I had explained that I had called him a Naxalite and not a terrorist,” he said.

“But this shows that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared and is either reciting Hanuman Chalisa or my name by repeatedly complaining to the election commission.”