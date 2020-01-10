Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Sonia Gandhi to take call on fielding former MPs in Feb 8 polls

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:24 IST

Congress party interim chief Sonia Gandhi will take a call on whether senior leaders who contested the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi last year will be fielded in the state elections this time or not.

Senior leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Thursday said the screening committee has started meeting senior leaders of the state unit to narrow down the list of probable candidates.

However, this committee is not considering names of those who had already contested in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

This means that whether former Members of Parliament Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely, JP Aggarwal and Mahabal Mishra will find a place in the candidate list or not, is a call that Gandhi will take personally.

“The screening committee is conducting meetings with these leaders to take their opinion on which candidates have a winnability factor. This exercise is primarily being done because these leaders know their own constituencies well and they can give the best advice. It will be unfair for the committee to decide on their candidature,” a senior Congress leader said.

In the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the Congress party had fielded their most experienced leaders.

“We will go by the decision of the party. If they party high command says we have to fight elections, then we will. We are all workers,” Lovely said.

Cong promises 25sqm flats to all slum dwellers

Delhi Congress on Thursday said if elected to power in the Assembly elections, the party will provide ‘pucca’ houses to residents of slum clusters across the city.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said those living in JJ clusters will be given in-situ accommodation, in the form of 25 square metre flats in multi-storey residential complexes.