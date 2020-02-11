e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi poll results 2020: BJP’s Vijendra Gupta leads, some party big wigs trail

Delhi poll results 2020: BJP’s Vijendra Gupta leads, some party big wigs trail

BJP was leading in about a dozen seats till 9 am

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP is right now in the second position behind AAP as counting of votes progresses
BJP is right now in the second position behind AAP as counting of votes progresses(HT Photo)
         

The BJP was leading in about a dozen seats for the 70-member Delhi assembly an hour after counting of votes began on Tuesday but it is nowhere near the half way mark.

Party stalwarts such as Vijendra Gupta, Rekha Gupta, Surinder Pal Singh and Om Prakash Sharma were among those who gained an early lead in their constituencies of Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Timarpur and Vishwas Nagar respectively. Other big names in the party such as Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri, Jagdish Pradhan were trailing from Mustafabad and Timarpur constituencies.

However, these leads are subject to change as the counting is still in its early stages.

Vijendra Gupta, a BJP veteran in Delhi is pitted against Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP and Sumesh Gupta of the Congress, Rekha Gupta was pitted against AAP’s Bandana Kumari and the Congress’ JS Nayol, Surinder Pal Singh is in a direct fight with Amar Lata Sangwan of the Indian National Congress and Dilip Pandey of the AAP and Om Prakash Sharma is squaring off against Deepak Singla of AAP and Gurcharan Singh of the Congress in Vishwas Nagar constituency.

BJP leaders who are trailing currently

Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri was trailing behind Ram Singh Netaji of AAP in Badarpur while Jagdish Pradhan was trailing Haji Yunus of AAP and Ali Mehdi of the Congress in Mustafabad seat. BJP had won this seat in the 2015 elections.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Early trends show Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi seats
Early trends show Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi seats
Delhi Assembly election results: An hour into counting, Congress yet to open account
Delhi Assembly election results: An hour into counting, Congress yet to open account
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news