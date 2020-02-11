Delhi poll results 2020: BJP’s Vijendra Gupta leads, some party big wigs trail

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:29 IST

The BJP was leading in about a dozen seats for the 70-member Delhi assembly an hour after counting of votes began on Tuesday but it is nowhere near the half way mark.

Party stalwarts such as Vijendra Gupta, Rekha Gupta, Surinder Pal Singh and Om Prakash Sharma were among those who gained an early lead in their constituencies of Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Timarpur and Vishwas Nagar respectively. Other big names in the party such as Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri, Jagdish Pradhan were trailing from Mustafabad and Timarpur constituencies.

However, these leads are subject to change as the counting is still in its early stages.

Vijendra Gupta, a BJP veteran in Delhi is pitted against Rajesh Nama Bansiwala of AAP and Sumesh Gupta of the Congress, Rekha Gupta was pitted against AAP’s Bandana Kumari and the Congress’ JS Nayol, Surinder Pal Singh is in a direct fight with Amar Lata Sangwan of the Indian National Congress and Dilip Pandey of the AAP and Om Prakash Sharma is squaring off against Deepak Singla of AAP and Gurcharan Singh of the Congress in Vishwas Nagar constituency.

BJP leaders who are trailing currently

Ram Vir Singh Bidhuri was trailing behind Ram Singh Netaji of AAP in Badarpur while Jagdish Pradhan was trailing Haji Yunus of AAP and Ali Mehdi of the Congress in Mustafabad seat. BJP had won this seat in the 2015 elections.