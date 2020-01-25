e-paper
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra

The ban comes on the heels of the poll panel ordering Delhi Police to file a case against Mishra after his controversial ‘India vs Pak’ tweets.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP candidate for Delhi’s Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra will not be able to campaign for 48 hours.
BJP candidate for Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra will not be able to campaign for 48 hours.
         

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Kapil Mishra, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for Delhi’s Model Town constituency for the February 8 elections in Delhi’s assembly elections, PTI reported.

The ban comes on the heels of the poll panel ordering Delhi Police to file a case against Mishra after his controversial ‘India vs Pak’ tweets which the Election Commission concluded “appeal to communal feelings”.

Mishra sparked a massive row Thursday with a string of tweets that compared the February 8 election to an ‘India vs Pakistan’ clash. In his other tweets and public statements that followed, Kapil Mishra had claimed that ‘mini-Pakistans’ were being created in Delhi and alleged that “Pakistani rioters are occupying the roads’.

On Friday, the Election Commission told the police to register the case under Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act that governs the conduct of elections. Section 123 of this law relates to corrupt practices in elections and bars people from promoting hatred between communities to affect the election.

Mishra, who was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government before falling out bitterly with the party, had crossed over to the BJP last year.

The Model Town returning officer had sent him a show-cause notice for his tweets Thursday evening and asked Twitter to take down his tweet.

In his explanation, Mishra said that Pakistan’s proxies were likely to be present at Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi and that he was only responding to AAP’s Manish Sisodia.

