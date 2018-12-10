ElectionswithHT - Twitter Contest

•These T&C are the complete and exclusive statements of the understanding between Topmovies Entertainment Limited (TME) & the entrants to this Contest (hereinafter referred to as “Participant”). It supersedes all the understanding or other prior understanding, whether oral & written, and all representation or other communications between the TME & the Participant and amounts to acceptance of these terms & conditions.

•By participating in this contest, a Participant unconditionally and irrevocably accepts and agrees to be bound by all these terms and conditions as stated herein. This contest is subject to the laws of India, and is not offered outside of India.

•TME shall not be responsible for any entrant entering the Contest unlawfully or otherwise in breach of local law.

•Information on how to enter the Contest and prizes form part of the T&C to the Contest.

•TME reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to amend or vary any of the T&C at any time without prior notice.

•TME reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to terminate or disqualify any Participant’s entry for the Contest or reclaim the prize at any time if it is the opinion of TME that there has been a breach of any of the Terms by such entrant (whether discovered during or after the end of the Contest).

•Entry to the Contest is open to anyone aged 18 years, that are of sound-mind and above on the date of entry and residing in New Delhi.

•To participate, each entrant is required submit their entries as per instructions provided in the relevant contest advertisements or on the website. TME will not be responsible in any way for failure of any backend technology of any applications and resultant inability of a Participant for participation.

•The Contest will take place for from the date of first advertisement till the date specified or as long as TME finds it possible to run. In the event of any discrepancy as to the date and/or time of submission of an entry for the Contest, TME shall have the final decision in resolving such discrepancy.

•At the end of the Contest, the winners shall get a movie ticket for the movie.

•TME decisions as to any entry eligibility and the winning entries and the prizes shall be final and binding. No correspondence will be entered into about the Contest or the judges’ decisions.

•The winners will be notified with details on how to claim their prize by the TME team Winner will be notified separately by telephone/ email and will be required to acknowledge receipt of such email on that day itself, or their prize will be forfeited. Only one attempt shall be made to contact the winner on his/her mobile number and as provided for by the Participant. In the event of non-availability of the concerned winner, the prize shall lapse. TME shall reserve the right to select any alternate winner in the event the prize cannot be given to the original winner.

•The prize for the Contest will be given to the winner as set out in the Terms. The winner must accept his/her prize in that form. Prizes are non-negotiable, non-transferable, non-refundable and not exchangeable for cash credit or kind, either in part or in full except at the sole and absolute discretion of the TME. The prizes in the Contest may be subject to variation at the discretion of the TME, and any change will be final and binding upon every person who enters the Contest.

•TME reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to deal with any unclaimed prizes in any manner.

•TME shall not be liable in any way for any failure or breach by any party in connection with the Contest, prize or prizes and accepts no responsibility for any loss suffered by an entrant arising from the Contest, prize or prizes.

•Any winner of the Contest may, at no cost to TME, be requested to participate in public relations events tied to the campaign to generate press coverage of the Contest. This may include, but not be limited to, quotes given for inclusion in press releases and press conferences, interviews, etc.

•By participating in the Contest, the Participants agree: (a) to use their name and/or likeness, without compensation, for TME promotional and marketing purposes; and (b) to use their entries, answers to the Contest questions, without compensation, for TME‘s promotional and marketing purposes.

•TME, in its absolute discretion reserves the right at anytime, without giving any prior notice to the Participants, to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of T&C, wholly or in part, or to withdraw the Contest.

•Any attempt by a Participant to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest and/or web-site is a violation of Criminal and Civil Laws and should such an attempt be made, TME reserves the right to seek damages from any such Participant to the fullest extent as permitted by law.

•All entries will be treated as the property of TME only and can be used by TME (or any third party authorized by TME in this regard) for any promotional and / or commercial activity & the participants/winners waive all rights of whatsoever nature in the said entries in favour of TME by participating in the Contest

•Winners may be required by TME to participate in a photo, video and/or film session and acknowledge that TME has the absolute and exclusive right to use such publicity photos, videos and/or films in any medium and in any reasonable manner it may deem fit without any consideration or payment of similar nature to such participants/winners.

•TME in its absolute discretion may publicize, broadcast or otherwise disclose a participant’s/winner’s name, character, likeness, statements or any recording of their voice in advertising or promotional activities concerning this Contest, or generally. TME may promote or advertise that a winner has won the Contest.

•TME, its vendor and/or its subsidiaries shall not be liable to any person or entity for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, punitive or consequential damages, including loss of profits, incurred by the winner or any third party, whether in connection with this Contest, or for breach of any warranty or in tort.

•Each entrant shall indemnify TME, its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of the entrant’s breach of any of the T&C.

•Each entrant, by entering the Contest, expressly releases TME from any claim, action or demand arising out of or in connection with the Contest or their prize, if any.

•TME shall not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of any entrants’ information. This will include but not limited to technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost or delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof.

•If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including but not limited to the reasons of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of TME which corrupts or affects the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, TME reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest.

•The laws of the India govern these T&C and the Contest. The courts of the Delhi will have exclusive jurisdiction in case of any dispute arising under the T&C and/or the Contest.

•Any provision of the T&C that is prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction is ineffective as to that jurisdiction to the extent of that prohibition or unenforceability. That does not affect the validity or enforceability of that provision in any other jurisdiction nor invalidate the remaining provisions of the T&C.

•TME shall not be responsible for any loss or damage suffered by the participants while participating in the Contest.

•Failure by TME to enforce any of these Rules in any instance(s) shall not give rise to any claim by any person.

•This Contest is being created as a promotional activity for TME and all goodwill, copyright, moral rights or other intellectual rights associated there from shall vest exclusively with TME.

•The Contest is valid subject to the winner complying with all T&C and/or formalities as required by TME. Any failure on the part of the Participant to comply with any specified term, condition and/or formality shall render the Participant liable for disqualification at the sole discretion of TME.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 20:51 IST