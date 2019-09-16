Haryana Assembly Polls: Abhay Chautala, Ellenabad MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:12 IST

Abhay Chautala is the INLD MLA from Ellenabad constituency in Haryana.

Former leader of opposition, Abhay started his political career by contesting Chautala panchayat poll. In 2005, he was elected as the president of zila parishad and won assembly election from Rori and Ellenabad.

Educational Qualification: Graduate

Assets declared: Rs 43.13 crore

Movable: Rs 11.58 crore

Immovable: Rs 31.55 crore

Constituency primer: Ellenabad, a citadel of the INLD, shares its boundaries with Rajasthan. A Jat and Punjabi-dominated area, Ellenabad is also known for its British history. Then Sirsa commissioner JH Oliver’s wife Madam Ellena had given birth to a child in the town, which was previously known as Kharial. Oliver renamed the town Ellenabad as a gesture of appreciation.

Electoral History:

2014: Abhay Chautala of INLD defeated one of his close friends Pawan Beniwal of BJP by 11,539 votes.

2009: Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala defeated Hira Lal of Congress by 4,846 votes.

2005: Dr Sushil Kumar Indora of INLD defeated Ram Singh, an independent candidate, by 11,140 votes.

How he performed: Quite vocal in Vidhan Sabha, Abhay raised issues relating to the development of Ellenabad. He highlighted the water shortage and poor condition of roads in the constituency. He was often criticised by the Congress for supporting the BJP government despite being the LoP. He is blamed for not having a control over INLD MLAs. He hit a new low with his recent spat with Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal.

MLA’s quote: Not only for Ellenabad, the INLD is concerned for overall development of the state. I personally raised several issues in Vidhan Sabha regarding the development works of this area. Some were heard and many of them fell on deaf ears.

By the way: He is a sports enthusiast and state’s Olympic association chief.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:10 IST