Haryana Assembly Polls: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Garhi-Sampla Kiloi MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:36 IST

A two-time chief minister in 2005 and 2009, Hooda was a leader of opposition in Haryana assembly and served as Haryana Congress chief from 1997 to 2001. Hooda hit the headlines when he defeated former deputy prime minister Devi Lal thrice.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets declared: Total: ₹2.41 crore

Movable: ₹1.51 crore

Immovable: ₹90 lakh

Constituency primer: Garhi-Sampla Kiloi is a rural constituency in Rohtak district having a dominant Jat vote bank. It came into being in 2007 following delimitation of constituencies. Before delimitation this seat was known as Kiloi. Except two assembly polls in 1967 and 1972, 11 MLAs elected from here belonged to Hooda gotra.

Electoral history:

2014: Bhupinder Singh Hooda of Congress defeated Satish Nandal of INLD by 47,185 votes.

2009: Hooda defeated Nandal by 72,100 votes.

2005- Hooda won by election with a record margin of 1, 03, 635 votes by defeating Azad Singh of INLD.

How he performed:

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has not only raised development issues of his constituency but of entire Haryana. Hooda claims that the BJP government has shown bias while releasing development funds for his area. He said that the BJP has stopped all development works in his constituency. From 2005 to 2014, when he was the chief minister, the constituency had witnessed unprecedented development.

MLA’s quote:

“The BJP government has been working as an event management company which is focusing only on performing events rather than understanding the basic issues. Corruption has increased and jobs have been sold. The BJP government has not completed even a single promise of its 154 promises.”

By the way:

He is an avid tennis player.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:36 IST