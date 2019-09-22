Haryana Assembly Polls: Naresh Kumar, Bahadurgarh MLA

assembly-elections

Naresh Kumar is the BJP MLA from Bahadurgarh assembly segment of Haryana.

The former municipal councillor had joined the BJP after quitting Congress ahead of 2014 assembly polls. The saffron party had fielded him by ignoring former MLA Nafe Singh Rathi, who too had hopped over to the BJP, hoping for a ticket.

Educational qualification –BA

MLA‘s Quote- “I have fulfilled my biggest poll promise of setting up a bus stand at Bahadurgarh city besides construction of north bypass at the cost of Rs 185 crore. I have spent over Rs 2,200 crore for various development works in my constituency.”

Assets- Total assets Rs 1.70 crore

Moveable assets Rs 29.14 lakh

Immovable assets – Rs 1.40 crore

Constituency primer- Known as the ‘gateway to Delhi’, the constituency has been won mostly by Jat nominees. The seat has witnessed close fights between Congress and the INLD, even as the BJP registered a victory for the first time here in last bypolls. The seat is a combination of urban and rural voters with Jat and Brahmin community playing an important role in poll outcomes.

2014: Naresh Kumar of BJP defeated Rajinder Singh Joon of Congress by 4,882 votes.

2009- Joon beats Nafe Singh Rathi of INLD by 19,352 votes.

2005- Joon won by 5,096 votes by defeating defeated Rathi.

How he performed- Naresh credits CM Manohar Lal Khattar for development works carried out in his constituency. During BJP regime, civil hospital in Bahadurgarh was upgraded to 200 beds from 100. Kumar played a role in execution of projects, including bypass, bus stand, link roads, gram sachivalyas, stadium, college and metro rail link. The MLA had hit a controversy after he slapped a traffic cop for giving him a ticket.

By the way- His first foreign visit as agriculture minister was to Israel.

