Haryana Assembly Polls: Sukhvinder Sheoran, Badhra MLA

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:05 IST

Grandson of three-time MLA Attar Singh, Sukhvinder is a college dropout but remained actively associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Elected at the age of 28 in 2014, he was the youngest MLA in the assembly.

Educational qualification: Class 12

Assets: Total: ₹72 lakh

Moveable: ₹28 lakh

Immovable: ₹44 lakh

Constituency primer:

Like neighboring Loharu, this seat too has always elected a Jat MLA, either from INLD or Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas Party. It is for the first time that BJP won this seat. Prior to 2016, Badhra was in Bhiwani district and later became part of newly carved out Charkhi Dadri district.

Electoral history:

2014: Sukhvinder of BJP defeated Ranbir Singh Mahendra of Congress by 5,006 votes.

2009: Raghbir Singh of INLD defeated Ranbir Singh Mahendra of Congress by 706 votes.

2005: Dharambir of Congress defeated Ranbir Singh of INLD by 17, 236 votes.

How he performed:

Like other parts of south Haryana, Badhra too faces acute shortage of groundwater for irrigation as well as drinking. While Sukhvinder has got three projects worth ₹150 crore for drinking water facilities, he has also got a ₹100 crore project for rejuvenating water channels for irrigation. He has also got an industrial training institute and a co-educational college started in Badhra. However, there are people who complain against the inaccessibility of the MLA.

MLA’s quote:

I have been active in social service since my college days and focused on development of our area. Unlike in the past, Badhra has seen various developmental works, especially for drinking and irrigation water carried out by the BJP government.

By the way:

Sukhvinder runs a campaign to save water.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 22:05 IST