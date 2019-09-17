Haryana Assembly Polls: Tejpal Tanwar, Sohna MLA

assembly-elections

Tejpal Tanwar is BJP MLA from Sohna constituency in Haryana.

An agriculturist, Tawar had worked in a leading tyre company for 22 years. He also became a trade union leader. He joined Jan Sangh and later the BJP. He was thrice appointed Gurgaon BJP president. Having fought assembly elections unsuccessfully in 1991 and 2009 from Sohna, he finally became MLA in 2014.

Educational qualification: Matric

Assets declared in 2014: ₹26.23 crore

Moveable: ₹7.82 crore

Immoveable: ₹8.41 crore

Constituency primer: Sohna city is a part of Gurgaon parliamentary seat. This assembly constituency has a mixed population of Gujjars, Jats, Ahirs, Meos and other castes. However, Gujjars and Meos dominate the segment, followed by Rajput voters and scheduled caste (SC) voters.

Electoral history:

2014: BJP’ Tejpal Tawar defeated Kishore Yadav of INLD by 24,547 votes

2009: Dharambir Singh (Congress) defeated Zakir Hussain of BSP by 10,505 votes.

2005: An independent, Sukhbir Singh, defeated Dharam Pal of Congress by 12,235 votes.

How he performed: Soft-spoken Tawar is a hard task master. During his tenure, two colleges and three hospitals have become functional in Sohna. Three power sub-stations have come up and canal water for drinking has been made available to the people in the city and in many villages. A modern judicial complex, two new mini-secretariats have also been built. The MLA is also credited with delicately tackling numerous communal issues that cropped up in the past.

Quote The development that has taken place in the last five years has overshadowed what happened in five decades during the Congress rule. A lot of work has been done to boost education, provide potable drinking water and health facilities across Sohna.

By the way: He likes wrestling and ‘akhada’ is his favourite place

