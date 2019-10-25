Haryana Election 2019 Results: Dushyant Chautala to decide next move after meeting party MLAs

assembly-elections

Jananayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a key player in Haryana politics after winning 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, is meeting all his MLAs in Delhi to decide on party’s further course of action. He had left for Delhi on Thursday night.

A press conference has also been planned for 4pm at his Janpath residence.

Chautala has not taken a final stand on joining hands with either the BJP or the Congress after he appeared to have emerged as a kingmaker in the hung assembly. Chautala’s meeting with party MLAs follows reports indicating the BJP--the single largest party with 40 MLAs-- may have enlisted Gopal Kanda and seven Independents’ support to bridge the gap of six MLAs required to form the government.

The Congress bagged 31 seats and surprised even most of its own cadre as the grand old party was expected to be a washout.

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, too, is meeting with MLAs and key party leaders at 10, Janpath. The BJP, too, has summoned its MLAs to the Capital.

The Congress said on Thursday that the Assembly election results in Haryana and Maharashtra was a moral defeat for the BJP and said it was the beginning of a ‘mass movement’.

