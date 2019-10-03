Haryana polls: Congress list carries former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s stamp, kin of 10 bigwigs included

assembly-elections

The Congress has fielded about one-third fresh faces while announcing the names of candidates for the elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly on October 21.

All the 15 sitting members of Legislative Assembly, who won on the Congress symbol in the last state polls in 2014, have also been retained in the list released on late on Wednesday.

The list carries the stamp of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda with the newly-appointed state Congress chief, Kumari Selja, her predecessor, Ashok Tanwar, former ministers, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary also getting a share in ticket distribution.

The party on Thursday afternoon announced the candidates for the remaining six seats. Newcomers Venu Singla Aggarwal and Bhupinder Ganguar were given ticket from Ambala Cantt and Barwala seats respectively.

Former MLAs Bishan Lal Saini and Prahlad Singh Gillankhera were fielded from Radaur and Fatehabad respectively while Mewa Singh and Shamsher Singh Virk got tickets from Ladwa and Assandh seats respectively.

Surprisingly, the party did not field any candidate from the Ror community.

Friday, October 4, is the last date for nomination.

Some of the prominent names figuring in the list include Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla Kiloi), Kiran Choudhry (Tosham), Randeep Surjewala (Kaithal), Paramveer Singh (Fatehabad), Rao Narender Singh (Narnaul), Karan Dalal (Palwal), sons of former chief minister Bhajan Lal – former deputy chief minister, Chander Mohan (Panchkula) and Adampur MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Ranbir Mahendra (Badhra) and Somvir Singh (Loharu), the son and son-in-law respectively of former chief minister, Bansi Lal were also given party tickets.

Relatives of at least 10 former MLAs or senior party leaders have been given party nominations this time.

They are Shalley Gurjar (Naraingarh), wife of former MLA Ram Kishan Gurjar, Varun Chaudhary (Mullana), son of former minister Phool Chand Mullana, Mandeep Chatha (Pehowa), son of former minister HS Chatha, Anshul Singla (Jind), son of former minister Brij Mohan Singla, Amit Sihag (Dabwali), son of former OSD to then chief minister Dr KV Singh, and Rao Arjun Singh (Ateli), son of senior leader Rao Ajit Singh.

Chiranjeev Rao (Rewari), son of former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, Mohammad Israil (Hathin), son of former MLA Jaleb Khan, Neeraj Sharma ( Faridabad NIT), son of former minister Shiv Charan Lal Sharma and Vijay Pratap Singh (Badhkal), son of former minister Mahender Pratap Singh also figure in the list.

Those testing the electoral waters for the first time include Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Shally Gurjar (Naraingarh), Nirmal (Yamunanagar), Dr Navjot Kashyap Panwar (Indri), Tarlochan Singh (Karnal), Anil Rana (Gharaunda), Sanjay Aggarwal ( Panipat City), Subhash Deswal (Safidon), Anshul Singla (Jind), Balram Katwal (Uchana Kalan) and Amit Sihag (Dabwali).

Vineet Kamboj (Rania), Bala Devi (Uklana), Baljeet Sihag ( Narnaund), Om Prakash Panghal (Hansi), Ram Niwas Rada (Hisar), Randhir Panihar (Nalwa), Amar Singh (Bhiwani), Rao Arjun Singh ( Ateli), Raja Ram Golwa (Nangal Chaudhary), Chiranjeev Rao (Rewari), Dr Shamzuddin (Sohna), Mohammad Ajaz Khan (Punahana), Neeraj Sharma (Faridabad NIT), Vijay Pratap Singh (Badkhal) will also contest for the first time.

A few INLD deserters like Ashok Arora (Thanesar), Pradeep Choudhary (Kalka), Jasbir Mallour (Ambala City) and Surender Panwar (Sonepat) have also been given tickets.

The results will be declared on October 24.

