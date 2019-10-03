Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases 2nd list, dumps four more sitting MLAs

haryana

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:38 IST

The BJP on Wednesday dropped four more sitting MLAs and introduced several fresh faces in its second and final list of candidates for 12 seats remaining to be announced for the 90-member Haryana assembly polls slated for October 21. Out of 90 candidates, the BJP has dumped 12 sitting MLAs including ministers Rao Narbir Singh and Vipul Goel.

Belying speculations, Rao Narbir Singh, who was missing from the first list, wasn’t nominated from any of the three southern Haryana seats of Rewari, Kosli and Gurgaon, announced in the second list. The party, however, chose to field freshers - Sunil Musepur from Rewari, Laxman Yadav from Kosli and Sudhir Singla from Gurgaon. Both Musepur and Yadav are backed by Gurgaon MP and Union Minister, Rao Inderjit Singh while Singla is the son of former BJP minister Sita Ram Singla.

Umesh Aggarwal from Gurgaon, Randhir Kapriwas from Rewari, Bikram Thekedar from Kosli and Rohita Rewri from Panipat City are the four sitting MLAs to be dropped in the second list.

Pramod Viz from Panipat City, Nirmal Chaudhary from Gannaur, Meena Narwal from Kharkhauda, Surendar Rana from Naraingarh and Sonali Phogat from Adampur are the fresh faces in the list. Sonali Phogat, besides being the state vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha, is also an actress.

The party has fielded former Congress MLA and a close relative of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Dura Ram Bishnoi from Fatehabad. Former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar has been fielded from Tosham, while another former INLD leader Shamsher Kharkara has been given ticket from Meham. Haryana chief minister’s political secretary Deepak Mangla has been fielded from Palwal again, a seat he narrowly lost in 2014.

BJP had won 47 seats in the 2014 assembly polls and is contesting all 90 seats in 2019. First list of 78 party candidates including star wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat was released on September 30.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s Haryana campaign in Rohtak where he endorsed a second term for Khattar.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:01 IST