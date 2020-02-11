Kirari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: AAP’s Rituraj Goving leading

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:42 IST

Kirari is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes has begun. Rituraj Govind of AAP is leading.

The constituency had 2,42,802 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Anil Jha is contesting against AAP’s Rituraj Govind. In 2015 elections Rituraj Govind (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 45,172 votes.

Contestants:

Anil Jha ---- BJP

Rituraj Govind ---- AAP

Rabindra Kumar Singh ---- OTHERS

Ajit Kumar ---- LJP

Rakesh Kumar ---- OTHERS

Md Riyazuddin Khan ---- RJD

Shawkat Ali Ansari ---- OTHERS

Kaushal Mishra ----IND

Prahlad Maurya---- IND

Ravinder Kumar ---- IND

Rekha Bharti ----- IND