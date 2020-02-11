Kirari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: AAP’s Rituraj Goving leading
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes has begun at Kirari Assembly seat. BJP’s Anil Jha is contesting against AAP’s Rituraj Govind. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:42 IST
Kirari is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes has begun. Rituraj Govind of AAP is leading.
The constituency had 2,42,802 registered voters in 2015.
BJP’s Anil Jha is contesting against AAP’s Rituraj Govind. In 2015 elections Rituraj Govind (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 45,172 votes.
Contestants:
Anil Jha ---- BJP
Rituraj Govind ---- AAP
Rabindra Kumar Singh ---- OTHERS
Ajit Kumar ---- LJP
Rakesh Kumar ---- OTHERS
Md Riyazuddin Khan ---- RJD
Shawkat Ali Ansari ---- OTHERS
Kaushal Mishra ----IND
Prahlad Maurya---- IND
Ravinder Kumar ---- IND
Rekha Bharti ----- IND
