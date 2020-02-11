e-paper
Kirari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: AAP’s Rituraj Goving leading

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes has begun at Kirari Assembly seat. BJP’s Anil Jha is contesting against AAP’s Rituraj Govind. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections
Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2020 Delhi assembly elections (HT File)
         

Kirari is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes has begun. Rituraj Govind of AAP is leading.

The constituency had 2,42,802 registered voters in 2015.

BJP’s Anil Jha is contesting against AAP’s Rituraj Govind. In 2015 elections Rituraj Govind (AAP) had won the seat with a margin of 45,172 votes.

Contestants:

Anil Jha ---- BJP

Rituraj Govind ---- AAP

Rabindra Kumar Singh ---- OTHERS

Ajit Kumar ---- LJP

Rakesh Kumar ---- OTHERS

Md Riyazuddin Khan ---- RJD

Shawkat Ali Ansari ---- OTHERS

Kaushal Mishra ----IND

Prahlad Maurya---- IND

Ravinder Kumar ---- IND

Rekha Bharti ----- IND

india news