Live #ElectionsWithHT: Haryana BJP head quits as state heads for hung house

As Haryana heads for a hung assembly, BJP state head quits. JJP & Independents emerge as kingmakers.

As counting continues, BJP-Sena alliance looks all set to retain Maharashtra even though BJP’S numbers have dipped in the state compared to 2014. Haryana is witnessing an intense battle with the Congress giving a tough fight to the BJP. JJP has emerged as the kingmaker in the state amid reports that Congress has also got in touch with the party chief Dushyant Chautala. Deepender Hooda meanwhile has claimed that BJP is putting pressure on independents. Meanwhile, BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala has quit from his position. Watch live updates and best analysis on Hindustan Times.

