Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Rs 16.05 crore, BMW car, agriculture plots: Aaditya Thackeray declares assets

The Thackeray scion has two commercial shops in Thane and Kalyan, which are collectively valued at Rs 3.89 crore. He also owns movable assets, which includes bank deposits, bonds and shares, worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:45 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray files his nomination from Worli constituency in the presence of his father and party chief, Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday.
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray files his nomination from Worli constituency in the presence of his father and party chief, Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
         

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is going to contest the Maharashtra assembly election from the Worli seat later this month, has said he owns assets worth Rs 16.05 crore.

Aaditya Thackeray owns movable assets, which includes bank deposits, bonds and shares, worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore, according to an affidavit he submitted while filing his nomination paper for the assembly polls on Thursday.

His bank deposits are worth Rs 10.36 crore and investments in bond shares amount to Rs 20.39 lakh. Aaditya Thackeray also owns a BMW car, which is valued approximately at Rs 6.5 lakh, and jewellery worth Rs 64.65 lakh.

Also read: ‘Big moment for me’, says Aaditya Thackeray on contesting from Worli seat.

He has two commercial shops in Ghodbunder Road in Thane and Kalyan, which are collectively valued at Rs 3.89 crore. The Sena leader has five agriculture plots in Raigad district valued at Rs 77.66 crore.

In the affidavit, the 29-year-old has also declared Rs 1.64 crore under the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) holdings. Aaditya stands to inherit the holdings under HUF as a co-parcener.

The Thackeray scion has no criminal cases against him and has declared no liabilities in the affidavit.

Aaditya is the first Thackeray to contest elections since the Shiv Sena was founded by his grandfather Bal Thackeray in 1966.

The Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on October 21 and votes will be counted on October 24.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:15 IST

