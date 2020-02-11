e-paper
Matia Mahal Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP in the lead

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Matia Mahal Assembly seat. Congress candidate Mirza Javed Ali is contesting against AAP candidate Shoaib Iqbal and Ravinder Gupta of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Delhi, India - February 7, 2020: Electoral officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) while heading towards their respective centre ahead of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, at Gole Market Distribution Centre, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Matia Mahal is suburban assembly seat that comes under The Central Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. Shoaib Iqbal is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Mirza Javed Ali of Indian National Congress and Ravinder Gupta of the BJP.

Shoaib Iqbal had won the seat in 2013 for Congress and was beaten by Asim Ahmed Khan of AAP in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Vikaspuri seats are:

Shoaib Iqbal -- AAP

Mirza Javel Ali -- INC

Ravinder Gupta -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal is in the lead.

