e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Model Town Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls to begin at 8 am

Model Town Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls to begin at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Model Town Assembly seat. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kapil Mishra is contesting against AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi . Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

Model Town is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. Model Town Assembly seat falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Model Town Assembly constituency had 1,53,667 electors in 2015, out of which 85,189 were males and 68,475 females.

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Kapil Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2015 elections, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outperformed Vivek Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 16,706 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Model Town seats are:

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi: AAP

Akanksha Ola: INC

Kapil Mishra: BJP

Parmod Kumar Sahani: OTHERS

Ambika Prasad Verma: OTHERS

Babu Ram Pal: OTHERS

Rajesh Kumar Tiwari: OTHERS

Vikas: OTHERS

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results shortly
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff as Delhi gears up for poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
‘Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats’: Manoj Tiwari before Delhi poll results
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
’Everybody was shocked’: India U19 manager hints at ICC action after spat
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
3rd ODI Live: Jamieson cleans up Agarwal in 2nd over
3rd ODI Live: Jamieson cleans up Agarwal in 2nd over
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news