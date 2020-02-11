Model Town Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls to begin at 8 am

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:37 IST

Model Town is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. Model Town Assembly seat falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Model Town Assembly constituency had 1,53,667 electors in 2015, out of which 85,189 were males and 68,475 females.

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Kapil Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2015 elections, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outperformed Vivek Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 16,706 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Model Town seats are:

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi: AAP

Akanksha Ola: INC

Kapil Mishra: BJP

Parmod Kumar Sahani: OTHERS

Ambika Prasad Verma: OTHERS

Babu Ram Pal: OTHERS

Rajesh Kumar Tiwari: OTHERS

Vikas: OTHERS