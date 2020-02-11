Moti Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, BJP leading

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:45 IST

Moti Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,62,955 eligible voters in this constituency. Shiv Charan Goel is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Ramesh Kumar Popli of Indian National Congress and Subhash Sachdeva of the BJP.

Follow Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates

AAP’s Shiv Charan Goyal had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Moti Nagar seats are:

Shiv Charan Goel -- AAP

Ramesh Kumar Popli -- INC

Subhash Sachdeva -- BJP

Currently, BJP’s Subhash Sachdeva is in the lead.