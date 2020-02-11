Moti Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, BJP leading
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Moti Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Ramesh Kumar Popli is contesting against AAP candidate Shiv Charan Goel and Subhash Sachdeva of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:45 IST
Moti Nagar is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,62,955 eligible voters in this constituency. Shiv Charan Goel is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Ramesh Kumar Popli of Indian National Congress and Subhash Sachdeva of the BJP.
AAP’s Shiv Charan Goyal had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Moti Nagar seats are:
Shiv Charan Goel -- AAP
Ramesh Kumar Popli -- INC
Subhash Sachdeva -- BJP
Currently, BJP’s Subhash Sachdeva is in the lead.
